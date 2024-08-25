Tennis’ No. 1 player dodged a doping ban. Would the same be true for No. 100?

For the past five months, Jannik Sinner has held a secret that the rest of the world didn’t know about.

In March, the world’s No. 1-ranked tennis player twice tested positive for a banned substance while competing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

On Aug. 20, Sinner was cleared as an independent tribunal commissioned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) found Sinner bore “no fault or negligence" for the antidoping violations.

And just like that, what had been a quiet concern for Sinner and his camp suddenly became the talk of the sports world.

“In my mind," Sinner said before a practice session on Friday, “I know that I haven’t done anything wrong."

Not everybody in tennis agrees. In the space of a few days, a player once known primarily as one of the leading lights of the next generation of star players has become the center of a scandal over drug-testing protocols and perceived preferential treatment in the sport.

The 23-year-old Italian was cleared after the ITIA found Sinner’s account of accidental contamination plausible. Sinner claimed that his physiotherapist—with whom he has since parted ways—used a spray containing the anabolic steroid clostebol to treat a cut before giving Sinner a massage, putting trace amounts of the steroid into his system.

Some of Sinner’s peers and competitors have supported him. Others have suggested a double standard benefiting tennis’s biggest stars and top earners—the class of players likely to start piling up wins at the U.S. Open this week.

Tara Moore, a British player currently ranked No. 546 in the world, shared that sentiment. Her own 2022 drug suspension was overturned after 19 months away from the game. “Why were we not treated with the same trust and respect as a higher ranked player?" Moore wrote on X. “Why do we have to spend so much money on defending ourselves when we barely earn anything?"

Moore was eventually cleared when an independent tribunal found that contaminated meat was the source of her positive tests. Moore continues to grind away at low-level pro tournaments. She recently lost in the second round of a tournament in Evansville, Ind., where she earned $935.

Novak Djokovic said on Saturday that players have reason to take issue with a “lack of consistency."

“The question is whether it is a case of the funds," Djokovic said, “whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would then more efficiently represent his or her case."

Speaking publicly for the first time since his positive test was made public, Sinner denied that he had received any preferential treatment from the ITIA.

“Every player who gets tested positive has to go through the same process," he said. “There is no shortcut, there is no different treatment, they are all the same process."

He attributed his successful appeal to the clarity of his team’s case, knowing exactly how the banned substance was introduced. Sinner’s team produced a bank record showing when the spray was purchased and agreed that the physio cut his hand on a scalpel used to treat foot calluses.

Travis T. Tygart, the CEO of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, understood the outcry but found Sinner’s explanation plausible based on other similar situations. He added that the system for adjudicating cases of accidental contamination might favor the wealthiest players.

“It’s a legitimate issue we have been worried about," Tygart said, “whether some athletes just accept it and go away because they don’t have the resources to get to the bottom of it."

On the court, Sinner’s case is closed with a minor penalty; his results and prize money from the tournament at Indian Wells were voided. But he knows that the court of public opinion is another matter. “It might change a couple of things," Sinner said, “but whoever knows me very well knows that I haven’t done and I would never do something what goes against the rules."

It has been a breakthrough year for Sinner, who won his first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. He is 48-5 this year with five titles and has earned nearly $7 million in prize money. He begins first-round play at the U.S. Open on Tuesday against American Mackenzie McDonald.

“The preparation for this tournament has not been perfect," Sinner said, “because, you know, of certain circumstances."

