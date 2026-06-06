Tennis-Nadal says he almost never plays tennis after retirement as Netflix docuseries launches

By Alicia Powell

June 5 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal says he "almost never" picks up a tennis racket these days, a striking admission from one of the sport's greatest champions as a new Netflix docuseries chronicles the highs and lows of his career.

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The Spaniard, who retired in 2024 after a glittering 23-year professional career that yielded 22 Grand Slam singles titles, said he had made his peace with stepping away from the sport despite remaining physically active.

"Almost never," Nadal told Reuters when asked how often he played tennis now.

The 40-year-old's reflections come as a four-part Netflix series "Rafa", produced by Skydance Sports, offers an intimate look at his rise from a teenage prodigy in Mallorca to one of the most successful players in tennis history.

Nadal, a record 14-time French Open champion, said he had repeatedly turned down opportunities to make a documentary before being persuaded by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison.

"I had rejected the opportunity to do a docuseries many times in the past," Nadal said. "But I had a conversation with David Ellison, who I respect a lot and who I believe in."

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The documentary revisits the injuries that shaped Nadal's career and ultimately brought it to an end. Nadal said he would likely still be playing had his body held up.

"I was not tired about tennis in general; I was just tired about my body," he said. "I really loved what I was doing."

The series features family footage, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews with rivals and friends, including 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and former world number one Andy Roddick.

Watching those moments could still stir emotions, Nadal said, but he had no desire to follow Serena Williams back into competition.

"I don't think so, but it's great that she's coming back," he said when asked about a potential return.

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Nadal's influence remains evident after retirement. Spain midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri recently said he had been watching the series for inspiration ahead of the World Cup, while French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli said he uses the same shower Nadal once used at Roland Garros.

"If you can create emotions or inspiration in others, it is something unique," Nadal said. (Reporting by Alicia Powell, Writing by Janina Nuno Rios; editing by Clare Fallon)