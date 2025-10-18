Terry McLaurin injury update: Washington Commanders' WR set to miss fourth consecutive game

The Washington Commanders (3-3) will face another tough challenge as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been ruled out for his fourth consecutive game due to a right quad injury, head coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday. This setback will add to the team’s struggles as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Commanders, fresh off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, have been impacted by injuries at the wide receiver position. Earlier this week, the team placed another key receiver, Noah Brown, on injured reserve, further depleting their offensive firepower.

Terry McLaurin’s injury update Terry McLaurin sustained the quad injury during the Commanders’ Week 3 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Initially, there was optimism about his potential return for the upcoming game, but his recovery has not progressed as hoped.

“It’s frustrating for him because he is working at it hard,” head coach Dan Quinn said.

Dan Quinn also provided insight into the cautious approach to McLaurin’s recovery, noting that the wideout’s status as a “speed player” requires careful evaluation.

Advertisement

The team tested his acceleration, deceleration, planting, and turning during a jog-through on Wednesday. However, McLaurin did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday, despite being on the field for the latter session. “We are just not there yet,” Quinn said. “Hopefully it’s sooner than later.”

Advertisement

The soft tissue nature of the injury has made it difficult to push McLaurin to high-speed activities, which are critical for a player whose game relies heavily on explosive movements.

Impact on the Washington Commanders’ offense McLaurin’s absence will leave a significant void in the Washington Commanders’ passing game. The team is already without two of their top three wide receivers entering the season, putting additional pressure on the remaining playmakers.

Deebo Samuel, who leads the team with 34 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns, is also questionable for Sunday’s game. Samuel, dealing with a bruised heel, participated in practice on Friday, but his availability remains uncertain.

The Commanders’ offense will need to adapt quickly to compete against a Cowboys team looking to capitalize on Washington’s depleted roster. Quinn and his staff face the challenge of finding creative ways to move the ball without their top weapons.

Advertisement