Terry Pegula takes shot at Keon Coleman, defends Brandon Beane while explaining Sean McDermott firing

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula delivered a candid explanation on Wednesday for firing head coach Sean McDermott, while firmly defending general manager Brandon Beane and placing blame on the coaching staff for the disappointing Keon Coleman draft pick. The comments came amid widespread scrutiny following the Bills' playoff exit and McDermott's surprising departure after nine seasons.

Terry Pegula's explanation Terry Pegula described the decision as stemming from the team repeatedly hitting the “proverbial playoff wall.” Sean McDermott compiled an impressive 98-50 regular-season record and guided the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs eight times, yet the postseason ledger stood at just 8-8, with two AFC Championship appearances but no Super Bowl berth despite standout quarterback play from Josh Allen.

Advertisement

The owner dismissed any connection to a controversial late interception call in the divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos, where officials ruled against Brandin Cooks on a contested catch. Pegula stressed the firing boiled down to the game’s outcome and the locker room atmosphere. He added that Allen had zero involvement in the move.

Power struggle rumours dismissed Speculation swirled that Sean McDermott’s pre-playoff remarks highlighting roster weaknesses irritated Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane, contributing to the coaching change. However, Pegula rejected that narrative outright, insisting no such tension existed. He also denied seeing any power play from Beane, who was elevated to president of football operations the same day McDermott was let go.

Beane addressed the criticism directly. “That is B.S.,” he said, pushing back against suggestions he undermined McDermott or acted out of self-interest.

Advertisement

Terry Pegula points finger at coaching staff over Keon Coleman pick Pegula took a pointed stance on the wide receiver situation, particularly the 2024 second-round selection of Keon Coleman. After trading Stefon Diggs following the 2023 campaign, Beane drew heat for not adding a proven elite target for Allen.

The owner made it clear that the coaching staff, not Beane, drove the decision. Pegula explained that Beane supported the choice to align with the coaches, calling it “Brandon being a team player.” He noted Beane has stayed silent amid the backlash, prompting Pegula to set the record straight.

The 22-year-old Coleman has shown flashes but struggled to meet high expectations. Over two seasons, he has posted 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. His second year saw production dip to 38 catches, 404 yards, and four scores across 13 games, raising questions about his fit and development.

Advertisement

Bradon Beane takes charge of coaching search