Texas A&M Aggies finalizing massive contract extension with Mike Elko

Texas A&M are finalizing a major contract extension for head coach Mike Elko that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. The deal is expected to be announced soon. This new agreement will showcase how much the university believes in Elko and wants to keep him in College Station for many years to come.

Mike Elko's journey with Aggies Since taking over in late 2023 after Jimbo Fisher's departure, Mike Elko has transformed Texas A&M into a powerhouse. He boasts a 17-5 overall record, including an 8-5 mark in his debut 2024 season. This year, the Aggies stormed to a perfect 9-0 start, their best since 1992, climbing to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Mike Elko's defensive-minded approach, honed from stints at Duke and as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, has made the Aggies one of the toughest teams in the SEC. They have dominated with physical play, strong recruiting, and a clear identity that has restored national relevance to the program.

A big pay raise Mike Elko currently earns about $7 million per year, a salary that ranked him around 32nd among college head coaches. The new contract will give him a major increase, likely pushing his annual pay above $11 million. That would place him among the top 5–10 highest-paid coaches in the country, alongside names like Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Ryan Day (Ohio State).

Smart timing of the contract extension College football coaching jobs are changing fast this year. Several big programs are looking for new leaders, and some schools, including Penn State, were rumoured to have interest in Elko because of his strong ties to that region. By locking him up now, Texas A&M will remove any doubt. They will make it clear that Mike Elko is their coach, and they are fully committed to him.