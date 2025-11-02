Texas Longhorns edge Vanderbilt 34-31: Arch Manning shines in thrilling SEC victory

Texas Longhorns secured a hard-fought 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday, powered by quarterback Arch Manning's 328-yard, three-touchdown performance in his return from concussion protocol. The victory extended Texas' win streak to four games, improving their record to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.

Arch Manning's explosive return Arch Manning, cleared from the SEC injury report just a day prior, wasted no time making an impact. On the game's opening play, he connected with wide receiver Ryan Wingo on a short screen pass. Wingo broke two tackles and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown, giving Texas an immediate 7-0 lead.

The quarterback completed 25 of 33 passes throughout the contest, including scoring strikes to CJ Baxter and Emmett Mosley. Manning absorbed a hard hit while delivering the third touchdown to Mosley, but quickly rose to celebrate, showing no lingering effects from his previous injury sustained in Texas' overtime win against Mississippi State.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner complemented the aerial attack with 18 carries for 75 yards and one rushing touchdown. Wingo finished with two receptions for 89 yards despite his early exit.

Vanderbilt's late rally falls short Texas dominated early, building a 24-3 halftime advantage and extending it to 34-10 in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia struggled against a relentless Longhorns defense that sacked him six times and contained his rushing threat for much of the game.

The Commodores mounted a desperate comeback late. Pavia scored on a touchdown run, then hit Eli Stowers for a 67-yard scoring pass. With 33 seconds remaining, he found Richie Hoskins for another touchdown, narrowing the gap to 34-31.

Vanderbilt's onside kick attempt bounced through multiple players before rolling out of bounds, sealing the Longhorns' victory. An earlier missed 48-yard field goal by kicker Brock Taylor in the third quarter proved costly, sailing wide right.

Key takeaways Vanderbilt dropped to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. The defeat severely hampers their SEC title aspirations, with the late rally ending inches short of potential recovery on the onside kick.

For Texas, the win over a Top 10 opponent reinforces their resurgence. After starting the season ranked No. 1 but falling to 3-2 and out of the polls by early October, the Longhorns now sit among SEC leaders. Manning's poised performance, combined with the team's defensive pressure, positions them favorably for a third straight College Football Playoff appearance.