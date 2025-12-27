Texas Longhorns star RB Tre Wisner enters NCAA transfer portal after leading team in rushing

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion "Tre" Wisner has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, marking the end of his three-year tenure in Austin. The junior, who led the team in rushing for the second straight season, plans to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

The news comes as the Longhorns prepare for their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan on New Year's Eve. Wisner's departure follows that of fellow running back CJ Baxter, who entered the portal earlier in December, leaving a significant void in Texas' backfield heading into 2026.

Tre Wisner's impact on the Longhorns Wisner burst onto the scene in 2024 with a breakout sophomore year, rushing for 1,064 yards and earning third-team All-SEC honours. He carried that momentum into 2025, though injuries limited him to nine games. Despite the setbacks, he finished with 597 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions for 146 yards and another score.

Over his Texas career, Wisner amassed 1,734 rushing yards on 369 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt, with eight touchdowns. He also contributed 66 catches for 457 yards and two receiving scores.

In the 2025 Lone Star Showdown against then-No. 3 Texas A&M, Wisner rushed 19 times for 155 yards, an impressive 8.2 yards per carry, helping secure a 27-17 upset victory. He shone brightly in the Red River Rivalry as well, though exact stats from that game highlighted his toughness.

Challenges and departure The 2025 season proved challenging for Texas' run game, which failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time under Sarkisian. Injuries plagued the backfield, and an inexperienced offensive line struggled at times. Wisner shared carries and battled health issues, preventing him from fully stepping into a feature role many expected after Baxter's earlier struggles.

With Baxter already gone and Wisner now following suit, the Longhorns face a major rebuild at running back. Quarterback Arch Manning, who guided Texas to a 9-3 record, will need reliable options in the ground game to build on late-season successes.

Wisner's time at Texas will be remembered for his warrior spirit and clutch performances. Fans wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter, one likely centered on a larger role elsewhere.