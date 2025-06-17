Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas: When and where to watch Major League Cricket match, TSK vs SOR probable XIs and more

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Seattle Orcas (SOR) are set to lock horns in a high-voltage Major League Cricket (MLC) match. Both sides will be looking to make a statement in the 2025 season.

Here are the match details, predicted XIs, and live-streaming information ahead of the clash.

TKS vs SOR: Current form Texas Super Kings Led by Faf du Plessis, the Texas Super Kings have started the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season strongly. They secured a thrilling three-run win against MI New York in their opening match, followed by a dominant 57-run win over the Los Angeles Knight Riders. In their latest outing, they posted an impressive 181/4 and bowled out the Knight Riders for just 124 in 17.3 overs, showcasing their batting and bowling prowess.

Seattle Orcas The Seattle Orcas, captained by Heinrich Klaasen, are yet to make their mark this season. They suffered a heavy defeat in their first match against Washington Freedom, scoring 145/9 and then bundling out in just 13.3 overs. Although David Warner and Kyle Mayers provided some early fireworks, the rest of the batting lineup has struggled to make an impact, as of now.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Match - Match details Date: June 16 in the US | June 17 in India

Time: 9 PM ET (June 16) | 6:30 AM IST (June 17)

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, California.

TSK vs SOR Predicted XIs Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (captain), Devon Conway, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Stephen Wing, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq

Seattle Orcas: David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Obed McCoy

How to watch live streaming of Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket 2025? United States: Cricket enthusiasts in the USA can watch the Major League Cricket (MLC) clash between the Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings live through Willow TV. The live-streaming of the match will also be available on online platforms like Sling TV and FuboTV.

