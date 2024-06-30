India’s Former World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulated Team India for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating South Africa on Saturday, June 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS Dhoni, who posted on Instagram for the first time in a year, shared a picture of Team India and congratulated Team India for an early “priceless" birthday gift. MS Dhoni's birthday falls on July 7.

Dhoni took to social media after India won their second-ever T20 World Cup, praising the Men in Blue for their victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having self-belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS..arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

Along with Dhoni, the legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar expressed his happiness on X on the win, stating that now the Men in Blue got the fourth star, second in the T20 World Cup.

"Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup. Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024. Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him," Tendulkar posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What can one say about @ImRo45? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable. @Jaspritbumrah93's Player of the Tournament award as well as @imVkohli's Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered. Along with Rahul, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour also made their international debuts in 1996. It was wonderful to see Team India excel under the guidance of this class of '96. A total team effort. Hearty congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff, and @BCCI," he added.

From Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly to VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir, congratulated the Indian team.

"Congratulations Team India on becoming the T20 World Champions. Been the best team in the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout," the current head of the National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Great composure and character shown by the team to win this from the situation we were in with 5 overs remaining. Every player deserves credit for giving it their all and rising to the occasion and wonderfully led by Rohit," he said.

Former head coach Anil Kumble and India captain wrote, “Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory." Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also praised all the players for winning the T20 World Cup.

"YEH MERA INDIA. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. ," former spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India lifted the T20 world cup trophy after 13 years on Saturday, defeating South Africa in the finals by 7 runs.

