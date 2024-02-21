The 10-year chase to land soccer’s modern megastar

Reports first surfaced last week in Spain and in France that Mbappé, 25, was ready to inform Paris Saint-Germain of intention to leave when the transfer window opens this summer. Neither PSG nor Real has commented on it publicly. But after at least two previous attempts to sign Mbappé fell short, all indications are that Real won’t miss again. The transfer has become such an open secret that even Mbappé’s France teammates have taken to joking about it.