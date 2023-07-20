The 136-Yard Hole That Will Drive Golfers Mad at the British Open

It’s yet another instance of how some of the most intriguing par-3s in the sport are the shortest because they vaporize the superpower of most modern golfers: power. This year’s U.S. Open had a hole that was played at 80 yards in one round, making it the shortest in tournament history. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka rattled off a list of other modest-length holes around the world he adored, such as the famous “Postage Stamp" hole at Royal Troon and the island green 17th at TPC Sawgrass, saying the longer ones can sap the excitement.