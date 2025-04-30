The 14-year-old slugger who just stunned a billion sports fans
SummaryThe cricket-mad nation of India was left spellbound when Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his talent to the world by becoming the youngest man to hit a century in the Twenty20 game.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit one of the fastest centuries that Twenty20 cricket has ever seen, smashing 100 runs off only 35 balls.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more