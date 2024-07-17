The 146-year-old British open venue that drives the world’s best players nuts
SummaryRoyal Troon is one of the classic British Open courses thanks to holes like the “Postage Stamp,” a seemingly routine Par-3 that doubles as one of the most fiendish challenges in the sport.
The last British Open at Royal Troon Golf Club in 2016 went down as one of the greatest duels in professional golf history. Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson put together two of the finest performances ever witnessed at a major, trading brilliant shots that cut through the blustery winds on the coast of Scotland.