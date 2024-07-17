That’s the type of calculus golfers confront all over the course, where scoring opportunities and potential landmines present themselves simultaneously. That was also reflected in the legendary final round in 2016. While Stenson’s blistering 8-under 63 on Sunday made the course appear tame, most of his peers found it completely ferocious. Of the 81 players in the final round, 60 shot par or worse. The average score for the tournament was 2.15 strokes over par.