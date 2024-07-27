The 1924 Paris Olympics was a turning point in the history of the games

Until 1924, it was hard to consider the Olympics a serious endeavor—at least by current standards. The modern Olympics had begun in 1896 in its ancestral home in Athens and, four years later, visited the home of IOC founder Pierre de Coubertin in Paris for the first time. And to anyone who has seen the three-week, broadcast-fueled extravaganza the Games have become, the 1900 edition would be hardly recognizable.