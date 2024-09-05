The American late bloomer who took down the World No. 1 at the US Open
SummaryJessica Pegula had gone 0-6 in major quarterfinals before Wednesday night. But after a 6-2, 6-4 upset win over top seed Iga Swiatek, the 30-year-old from Buffalo has reached the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time.
As Jessica Pegula closed in on the biggest victory of her career, she all but forgot how to serve.
