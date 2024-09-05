The American late bloomer who took down the World No. 1 at the US Open

The wait for a breakthrough had dragged on so long that even Pegula questioned whether it would ever happen for her. The daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, she first cracked the top 20 in 2021 and built a reputation as a player who couldn’t stay off the court. She played singles, doubles, and mixed doubles in a quest for a Grand Slam title of any kind. But during the second week of majors, Pegula would fade as the competition got tougher.