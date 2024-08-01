The American mastermind behind France’s Olympic sensation
SummaryBob Bowman is the most successful coach in the history of American swimming. But his latest protégé, Léon Marchand, wears a different shade of red, white and blue.
NANTERRE, France—As the Marseillaise blared around the arena and a French swimmer soaked in the adulation of his home crowd, a middle-aged American stood off to the side of the starting blocks beaming with pride. He may not have been applauding a countryman, but he was reveling in his handiwork.