The American mastermind behind France’s Olympic sensation

NANTERRE, France—As the Marseillaise blared around the arena and a French swimmer soaked in the adulation of his home crowd, a middle-aged American stood off to the side of the starting blocks beaming with pride. He may not have been applauding a countryman, but he was reveling in his handiwork.

Bob Bowman is the most successful coach in the history of U.S. swimming. He’s the man who discovered Michael Phelps and molded countless other Olympians. And over the past five Summer Games, he’s overseen a period of American swimming supremacy in which Team USA has amassed a combined 67 gold medals.

But at La Défense Arena this summer, he’s representing a slightly different shade of red, white and blue. For the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Bowman is on the coaching staff for Team France.

“It’s a little weird for me," Bowman said in an interview. “But it works out OK."

It definitely worked out on Wednesday night for Léon Marchand, who became the first person in nearly half a century to win two gold medals in a single evening on Wednesday night.

How a 59-year-old from Columbia, S.C., who speaks only un petit peu de français and lives closer to Paris, Texas, than Paris, France has found himself in charge of the country’s most precious resource is a complicated story.

“This whole meet is about me fulfilling a promise I made to a kid three years ago," Bowman said on Wednesday.

Until recently, Bowman combined his duties as a coach for the U.S. national team with coaching at Arizona State, where the swimmers under his supervision included Marchand and about a dozen current and former members of Team USA.

That was a perfectly acceptable state of affairs until last summer’s world championships, when it suddenly became clear that Bowman’s latest protégé was a supernova on the cusp of exploding.

As head coach of the American men’s team, Bowman was sitting on the dais with the U.S. women’s head coach and the team captains. The first question he fielded was whether Marchand would break Phelps’s longstanding record in the 400-meter individual medley.

“I’m incredibly uncomfortable answering this as the USA coach with all of our guys here," he said.

(For the record, Marchand did.)

Soon Bowman wasn’t the only one who found the situation a little awkward. His decision to continue advising Marchand despite holding a position with Team USA ruffled feathers, with critics suggesting it violated rules that bar coaches on the U.S. staff from interacting with athletes of other nationalities in official capacities during international competitions.

To head off a controversy, Bowman reaffiliated himself with Team France, which has a more laissez faire approach to its Olympic coaching staff. “They don’t have any stipulations," he said. “So I can coach the Americans freely."

That has turned out to be a good thing for Team USA. Seven members of Bowman’s training group qualified to represent the stars and stripes in Paris, including standouts like Regan Smith and Simone Manuel, who each have picked up silver medals so far.

Bowman also trains Hubert Kós, the reigning world champion in the 200-meter backstroke from Hungary, and Canada’s Ilya Kharun, a bronze medalist in the 200-meter butterfly behind Marchand.

Becoming an honorary Frenchman was a calculated move by the coach to enhance his swimmers’ medal hauls—and his own reputation in the process. It’s also becoming a familiar play for Bowman.

A little more than a day after he guided Arizona State’s men’s team to its first NCAA title, Bowman shockingly announced in April that he was leaving to take over the program at the University of Texas. Unbeknown to his Sun Devil squad, the move had been in the works for some five weeks, Bowman said.

Defecting to Texas caused another uproar. Team officials tried to revoke Bowman’s access to the university aquatic center and many of his swimmers felt betrayed and frustrated by the timing. Three months before the start of the Olympics is a time when swimmers are putting the finishing touches to their training, not uprooting their lives to follow their coach to a new facility.

Bowman understood this, but saw the opportunity as too good to pass up. So did Marchand, who dutifully left Tempe to follow his coach to Texas.

That faith has paid off spectacularly. For most of these Olympics, the biggest threat to Marchand’s ambitions has been his own self-doubt. Before his bid for double gold on Wednesday, however, Bowman found some words of inspiration that carried weight in any language.

“I had a lot of doubts, because people kept saying it was impossible," Marchand said on Wednesday. “But after the 400 IM, Bob said, ‘Come on, let’s do it.’"