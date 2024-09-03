The American teenager who stunned himself—and the world—to win Paralympic gold
SummaryEzra Frech, a 19-year-old amputee from Los Angeles, planned to run the 100 meters as a warm-up for the high jump. Instead, he won one of the closest races of the Games.
Ezra Frech lined up for his 100-meter final at the Paris Paralympics on Monday knowing precisely what he was there for. This race, he figured, was a warm-up. His real event—the one where he holds the world record for single-leg amputees above the knee (T63)—is the high jump. And that final was still 24 hours away.