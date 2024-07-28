The athletes who became Olympians because of ‘Star Wars’
Ben Cohen , Andrew Beaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jul 2024, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryIf you’re wondering how anyone in America starts fencing, the answer likely involves Luke Skywalker, “The Princess Bride” and Lindsay Lohan.
PARIS—Every four years, when people watching the Olympics find themselves oddly transfixed by fencing, they tend to have a few questions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less