The bike race that began inside an actual supermarket
Summary
- In one of the strangest stunts pro cycling has ever pulled, riders in the Vuelta a España started Thursday’s stage by navigating their way past the checkout area inside a giant grocery store.
Winning the Vuelta a España, one of the most famous, most challenging bike races in the world requires the unique ability to survive leg-breaking climbs, excruciating heat, and three weeks of daily punishment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more