The bike race that began inside an actual supermarket

It wasn’t exactly like having a Super Bowl inside a Costco, but it wasn’t a million miles off, either. The store was closed to the public to prevent any cart-pushing shoppers from bringing down the peloton. But this was not a risk-free zone. The riders set off between a set of barriers that guided them away from the aisles of eggs, produce, and jamón iberico, into part of a shopping mall, and through a tricky chicane until they finally emerged into the Spanish daylight. (To be clear, this section of the race was neutralized for safety—no one was allowed to launch an attack before the bunch had made it outdoors.)