The Case of the Missing Olympic Gold Medals

Back when Valieva was 15, she was the overwhelming favorite to win individual Olympic gold in Beijing. An emergency CAS ruling cleared her to skate in the women’s competition despite the news of the drug test. Under the harshest of international glares, Valieva melted down in the free skate and tumbled off the podium altogether. It was one of the most disturbing nights in the sport’s history. Her fourth-place finish saved the organizers another furor over another postponed medal ceremony.