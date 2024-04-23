The doping crisis set to test the Paris Olympics
SummaryThe World Anti-Doping Agency faces a credibility fight over its handling of 23 Chinese swimmers’ failed drug tests.
An uproar over revelations that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is exposing deep fault lines in global anti-doping measures that will run directly into this summer’s Paris Games.
