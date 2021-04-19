The economics behind English hegemony in European club football

After cash and talent, the EPL is now navigating its third leg of dominance: on the field. Among domestic leagues, the EPL is seen as the most competitive. However, in Europe, success has eluded English clubs. Even that is now changing. In the first half of the last decade, English clubs filled only four of the 40 quarter-finals slots of the Uefa Champions League. In the second half of the decade, this increased to 11—the most among all leagues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}