The fading powers of France’s man in the mask

The difference is that in 2024, the French malaise in front of goal has yet to cost Les Bleus. While their attack has stalled, they have been rescued by the tightest defense at the tournament, whose 8.8 shots allowed per game is the lowest average of any of the 16 teams to reach the knockout rounds. Deschamps would say that this is precisely how he hopes his side would play—stay rock solid at the back and trust that your collection of talented forwards will snatch a goal at the other end.