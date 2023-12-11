The Four Days That Relaunched Golf’s Civil War
Louise Radnofsky , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Dec 2023, 10:46 PM IST
SummaryJon Rahm’s defection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf was quickly followed by the PGA Tour aligning with other powerful investors as the strategy for both sides takes shape ahead of a deadline to make a deal—or risk becoming enemies again.
Jon Rahm was hardly the first headline name that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tried to lure away from the PGA Tour. He wasn’t even the first reigning major champion. But the pursuit of the 29-year-old Spaniard ranked as the most extraordinary of its attempts so far for one reason: its stunning timing.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less