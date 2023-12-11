The Four Days That Relaunched Golf’s Civil War

This time, LIV had a wider selection of Tour pros to choose from. In the months since the Tour and the Saudi PIF announced plans to merge, a number of angry Tour players had reached out to LIV, many openly upset over being blindsided by the planned tie-up. Some of them were known to have previously turned down life-changing offers from the Saudis. Now so many of them were prepared to entertain offers from LIV that, according to one person familiar with LIV’s thinking, it far exceeded the number the 48-man circuit could possibly take on.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}