The Four Habits of Highly Effective March Madness Teams

One of the reasons why it is so hard to repeat is that cutting down the nets usually takes a veteran lineup. But the thing about veteran lineups is that they don’t last, even in this age where it seems like everyone is using a bonus year of eligibility gained during the pandemic to play for five seasons, because all upperclassmen eventually graduate. There’s some hope for roster continuity if a team starts a lot of underclassmen, but starting freshmen and sophomores usually are good enough to leave campus early for the professional ranks and cause the same degree of roster turnover as graduating seniors.