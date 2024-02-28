The Hail Mary Tactic to Pay Off Student Debt: Sports Betting
Kailyn Rhone , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Feb 2024, 04:28 PM IST
SummaryThe TikTok generation is turning to ubiquitous online betting when faced with big college loans.
Jamie Regan was joking when he first posted on TikTok that he would use sports betting to pay his $50,000 student-loan debt. When the video got one million views, it felt like destiny.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less