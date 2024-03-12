The Hardest-to-Fill Job on Earth: NFL Quarterback

Next in the draft order is Washington, once a hostile landing spot, lately improved under new ownership. Should Chicago turn as expected to Williams, the Commanders will likely take Jayden Daniels, the Heisman-winning quarterback out of LSU, or Drake Maye, the behemoth QB from North Carolina. New England, drafting next, will take whomever Washington doesn’t. There will be noisy calls for proven winners like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix. There will be skeptics who remind us that Super Bowl runner-up Brock Purdy was taken with the very last pick in the 2022 draft, that none other than Tom Brady was a sixth rounder, and nobody knows anything, and honestly…they’re right.