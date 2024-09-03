The household ingredient that’s powering Olympic runners
Summary
- Baking soda is a known performance-enhancer but causes stomach distress. A company solved that problem—and could be electrifying the 800-meter race.
Halfway through the 800-meter final of the Paris Olympics, Marco Arop was in last place. But as the bell rang for the second and final lap, the Canadian began motoring through the field and picking off his competitors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more