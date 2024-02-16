The Insatiable Ambition of LeBron James
Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 16 Feb 2024, 03:31 PM IST
SummaryThe basketball legend is building a business that includes movies and TV, podcasts and grooming products. It’s all part of his new model for how stars can cash in on their fame.
LeBron James is particular about his facial hygiene. He favors a Neutrogena pink-grapefruit wash.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less