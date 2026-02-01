The Latest: Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kicks off with a four-site, two-cauldron opening ceremony

MILAN (AP) — An unprecedented four-site, dual-cauldron Winter Olympics opening ceremony replete with references to Italian icons and culture has officially kicked off the Milan Cortina Games, as the sports spectacle returns to a nation that last hosted the event 20 years ago.

This is the most spread-out Olympics — Summer or Winter — in history, with competition venues dotting an area of about 8,500 square miles (more than 22,000 square kilometers), roughly the size of the entire state of New Jersey.

The main hub Friday is in Milan at San Siro soccer stadium. There also will be three other places where athletes can march, some carrying their country’s flag: Cortina d’Ampezzo in the heart of the Dolomite mountains; Livigno in the Alps; Predazzo in the autonomous province of Trento.

That allows up-in-the-mountains sports such as Alpine skiing, bobsled, curling and snowboarding to be represented in the Parade of Nations without needing to make the several-hours-long trek to Milan, the country’s financial capital, and back.

In Cortina, hundreds of fans sang along with Carey in Italian, and there was an audible roar when they realized she was performing “Volare.”

American pop start Mariah Carey delighted an Italian audience singing the iconic 1958 Italian song “Nel blu, dipinto di blu,’’ which most non-Italian speakers will recognize for its popular chorus: “Volare.”

The crowd couldn’t resist singing along.

She segued into the powerful 2025 ballad “Nothing is impossible” for the second part of a Italo-American medley. The song is an apt choice for the Olympic Games with its message of overcoming obstacles.

Carey wore a dress sequined dress with feather boa details by celebrated Italian designer Fausto Puglisi as she belted out the Italian classic tune center stage facing the national delegations.

An explosion of color has burst into San Siro.

Three giant paint tubes hang in the air with red, yellow and blue colors spilling out of them as dancers in bright costumes have filled the stage.

Their costumes represent Italian food, art and fashion.

It ended with a burst of firework.

The three big-headed figures represent three of Italian classical music’s biggest composers: Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Gioachino Rossini.

They appear as masters of Italian harmony, being conducted by Italian actress Matilda de Angelis. Harmony is the theme of this opening ceremony, coming amid rising global tensions and strained partnerships.

The Olympic Truce, which runs from the beginning of the Olympics to the end of the Paralympics in March, calls for all participating nations to stop any hostilities.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has arrived at San Siro.

Vance could be seen greeting people in the stands roughly 10 minutes before the show got underway. He’s at San Siro a night after attending the U.S. women’s hockey team’s first game on Thursday.

The show has started!

Dancers from the famed Teatro alla Scala’s academy are mimicking winter sports for the opening number, as they dance around lighted podiums, some of which hold oversized copies of neoclassic sculptures by Antonio Canova.

Two central dancers represented Cupid and Psyche, symbolizing the union of the soul with divine love, while the rest of the troupe mimicked winter sports: swinging their arms for speed skating and planting imaginary poles for cross country skiing.

This section of the opening ceremony is celebrating Italian beauty.

An announcement in French, English and Italian signaled the start of the opening ceremony to the roar of the crowd.

Dancers are taking the stage under the cover of darkness.

San Siro is packed and full of anticipation for 2½ hours of entertainment and the Parade of Athletes.

If this was a conventional Olympic opening ceremony, U.S. skeleton teammates and reigning mixed world champions Mystique Ro and Austin Florian likely would not have been able to attend.

But with a satellite portion of the opening in Cortina d’Ampezzo — where the sliding events take place — U.S. luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes will be able to march into the start of the games.

Milan would be a five- or six-hour bus ride, each way.

“Convenient? Yes,” Ro said. “But I think it’s really fun that we have an intimate way of doing it as well. It’s unique.”

Sliders on the various World Cup tours are basically together every week all winter, racing in one place one weekend and then moving on to the next stop. Friendships with sliders from other countries are common, and Florian said being able to celebrate with other sliders added to the experience.

“That makes this really special,” Florian said.

The 18,000 volunteers spread across the Winter Games are wearing uniforms designed by French sportswear brand Salomon.

Decked out in navy blue and teal with splashes of green and yellow, each volunteer received 17 pieces to wear during the Games.

They’re designed to be instantly recognizable for athletes and spectators -- and to show that the volunteers are a team of their own.

Everything has gone silent at San Siro.

Only the blades of a helicopter can be heard overhead with the start of the opening ceremony imminent.

An Italian without the Italian flag will be the first athlete to march in the Cortina parade.

Alpine skier Lara Colturi, who was born and raised in Italy but represents Albania, will have the honor of carrying her adopted country’s flag.

Colturi is the daughter of Daniela Ceccarelli, the 2002 Olympic gold medalist in super-G, and ski coach Alessandro Colturi. Since Ceccarelli had started to collaborate on coaching with the Albanian ski federation and her parents wanted to continue coaching her, Colturi obtained Albanian citizenship in 2022 and switched nationalities.

The final two flag bearers in Cortina will be Alpine skier Federica Brignone and curler Amos Mosaner for host Italy.

American luger Ashley Farquharson says she and her teammates were “pretty bummed” that they would miss the opening ceremony in Milan because it is so far away from the sliding competition in Cortina. Then a ceremony was announced in the mountain resort town.

She and her teammates were psyched, and they are planning to attend. Ansel Haugsjaa says participating is a surreal, “you made it” moment.

Another teammate, Zachary DiGregorio, knows there will be a smaller number of Team USA athletes in Cortina, but “there is something special about walking behind the flag with all your teammates.”

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Vladyslav Heraskevych carried a sign.

At these Milan Cortina Games, he’s carrying a flag.

The Ukrainian skeleton athlete — who flashed a small sign saying “No War in Ukraine” to the cameras after racing in Beijing four years ago was one of his country’s flag bearers Friday night.

Russia invaded Ukraine shortly after those Beijing Games ended. Heraskevych has been actively speaking out ever since, and being picked to represent Ukraine on the world stage deeply moved him.

“It means a lot, especially during a time of full-scale war,” he told The Associated Press in Cortina shortly before the start of the opening ceremony. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity. It’s a great honor for me. Also, people in Ukraine were really happy about my role as a flag bearer, and it meant even more to me.”

Two Olympic cauldrons for the Games will pay homage to Leonardo da Vinci.

They have a sun-like structure inspired by Leonardo’s intricate knot patterns.

The cauldrons have been designed to open and close — with a diameter that expands from 3.1 meters to 4.5 meters (10.2 feet to 14.8 feet) — and will contain the Olympic flame at their core, encased in a glass and metal container.

Greece has changed its flagbearer for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony after organizers rejected a request for the national team to parade together at Milan’s San Siro Stadium.

Greece traditionally leads the athletes’ parade, reflecting its role as the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee confirmed that cross-country skier Nefeli Tita will now carry the flag in Predazzo, replacing alpine skier Alexandros Ginnis.

This year’s ceremony will be staged across four locations — San Siro, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Predazzo and Livigno — in an unprecedented multivenue format that will allow athletes to take part closer to their competition sites.

Tita, a 22-year-old medical student, is competing in her second Winter Olympics after making her debut at Beijing in 2022.

Olympians worldwide have gone viral on social media this week with their unboxing videos.

Athletes, and some volunteers, took to TikTok to unveil their new ’fits. Some danced in their cozy duds, while others unwrapped the individually wrapped items like thick woolen socks and Nordic-inspired sweaters.

Ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Milan’s Catholic archdiocese launched a multi-year program that uses sport to promote values such as inclusion and solidarity among children and adolescents

Fashion is its own competitor in any Olympics, from team uniforms at the opening and closing ceremonies to individual looks in the stadiums and, during the Winter Games, on the slopes.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics were heralded as the most stylish yet, but Milan Cortina is going for gold on the heels of its annual men’s fashion week.

Some teams have already gone viral with photos and videos of their looks, but others are keeping quiet. Instead of an unveiling ahead of time, they’re counting on a big reveal during the opening ceremony.

Temperatures are just above freezing at the ski jump venue in Predazzo as the opening ceremony approaches.

Spectators — around 200 in the stands — have not been deprived of alcoholic refreshments, with Prosecco, beer, tea and Italy’s winter staple, vin brulé, on sale.

The spiced hot red wine, heated with citrus and warming spices, is a familiar sight in northern Italy’s Alpine regions. It’s proving popular this evening, with fans queuing to warm their hands around steaming cups as final preparations continue.

Immigration from Africa and the Middle East has transformed the demographics of Europe in recent decades. And while the growing diversity is reflected in many sports, such as soccer — Sweden’s men’s national team has several Black players, including Liverpool striker Alexander Isak — it hasn’t made a dent in winter sports.

Hallo aus Berlin!

Freezing rain in Germany’s capital Thursday wreaked havoc on the Berlin airport, canceling flights and stranding thousands of passengers for two days — including me!

Three aborted flights later, I’m still here and hoping to depart Saturday morning to join my AP coworkers in Milan.

For now, I’ll be watching the opening ceremony with friends and eating takeout pizza. As the Germans say, press your thumbs in good luck for me!

With climate change affecting winter sports, snowmaking has become essential.

These days, manufactured snow — also known as “technical snow” — is a way of life in ski racing, so much so that Olympic athletes don’t think twice about competing on it. Above all else, they want a course that will hold up over multiple training runs and the races themselves without becoming too mushy or rutted.

Of 93 mountain locations that currently have the winter sports infrastructure to host elite competition, only 52 should have the snow depth and sufficiently cold temperatures to be able to host a Winter Olympics in the 2050s, according to research that the IOC is using for planning of future events.

Tailors work on clothes during rehearsals for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, at a compound in a big tent next to San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Over the last two weeks, opening ceremony rehearsals ramped up to some nine hours a day – all in pursuit of Olympic emotion for what is billed as the most-viewed moment of the Games.

Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony live in San Siro, including a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, while millions around the world will watch on official broadcasters.

The Milan Cortina Paralympics will run from March 6-15. There are six Paralympic Winter sports.

Tina and Milo, the official mascots of Milano Cortina 2026, were making their rounds before the opening ceremony began.

Tina, short for Cortina, is the lighter-colored stoat and represents the Olympic Winter Games. Her younger brother Milo, short for Milano, is the face of the Paralympic Winter Games.

Milo was born without one paw but learned to use his tail and turn his difference into a strength, according to the Olympics website.

But what’s a stoat? It’s a small mustelid, like a weasel or an otter.

The Winter Olympians who have signed up to stay in Cortina’s Athletes’ Village should not expect luxury accommodations or a cozy fire to snuggle up next to after a long day on the mountain.

The temporary village that will house up to 1,400 athletes and other team members consists of 377 rented mobile homes arranged near one another on a humid valley floor.

The Associated Press was the first international media outlet allowed in for an early look at the facility, which is in an unpopulated area about a 10-minute drive or 1-hour walk north of downtown Cortina.

In exchange for amenities, though, comes close contact to the Dolomites.

Of host Italy’s 196-athlete team at the Games, 146 will march in the ceremonies.

The Italian Olympic Committee says 70 of its athletes will march at San Siro Stadium, led by flag bearers Arianna Fontana (short track) and Federico Pellegrino (cross-country skiing).

There will be 35 Italians marching in Cortina, led by flag bearers Federica Brignone (Alpine skiing) and Amos Mosaner (curling); 28 in Livigno and 13 in Predazzo.

If Goldilocks were a speedskater, hockey ice would be medium hard, for fast puck movement and sharp turns. Figure skating ice would be softer, allowing push off for jumps, and so the ice doesn’t shatter on landing. Curling ice is the softest and warmest of all, for controlled sliding. For speedskating ice to be just right, it must be hard, cold and clean. And very, very smooth.

In the pursuit of maximum glide and minimum friction for the speedskaing ice, Olympic officials brought on ice master Mark Messer, a veteran of six previous Olympic speedskating tracks and the ice technician in charge of the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Canada — one of the fastest tracks in the world with over 300 records.

The competition runs Feb. 4-22. Here are some of the big days to mark on your calendar:

There are 16 sports in all, and 116 gold medals are waiting to be awarded.

Ski mountaineering will make its Olympic debut, while skeleton has added a mixed team event, luge has added women’s doubles and large hill ski jumping added women’s and men’s super team events.

Italian security forces, dressed in specially designed winter jackets, are preparing the venue for the Olympic opening ceremony at the ski jump venue in the Dolomite mountains.

Police sniffer dogs, paramedics hauling stretchers on skis and army personnel have been deployed across the site, around two hours before the ceremony is due to begin at Pedrazzo in northern Italy.

Armed police officers — one equipped with an anti-drone gun — have been carrying out final security checks, with dogs sweeping the seating areas ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, army personnel carrying heavy shovels are helping out, clearing snow and filling puddles with gravel as final preparations continue.

This will be the most spread-out Winter Games in history.

The two primary competition sites are the city of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the winter resort in the Dolomites that is more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) away by road. Athletes will also compete in three other mountain clusters besides Cortina. The closing ceremony will be in Verona, 160 km (100 miles) east of Milan.

The opening ceremony is likewise spread out to allow competitors to participate in the Parade of Athletes from their far-flung locations. Images of national teams will be broadcast live to TV and into Milan’s San Siro stadium from Cortina, Predazzo and Livigno – wherever each team has athletes competing.

