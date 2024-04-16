The latest scandal in chess: Walking too loudly
SummaryThe game’s most prestigious tournament faced a deafening controversy when a grandmaster was accused of distracting a rival by stomping around the playing hall.
Between allegations of sophisticated cheating, rampant paranoia, and geopolitical strife at the highest levels of chess, the past few years have been among the most tumultuous this ancient game has ever known. So it was hardly a surprise that chess erupted into controversy again at the tournament to determine who would contend for the world championship.