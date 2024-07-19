The long road to Olympic equality for women

Next week’s Summer Olympics in Paris will be the first in which equal numbers of female and male athletes participate. The milestone is owed in large part to an International Olympic Committee working group started in 2018 that established specific benchmarks for achieving gender parity.

But it has been a long road to equality since Pierre de Coubertin started the modern Olympic Games in 1896, declaring that they would celebrate “the solemn and periodic exaltation of male athleticism…with the applause of women as reward." Women, he was fond of noting, had just one job in sports, “that of the role of crowning the winner with garlands."

Despite the widely held belief that women’s bodies weren’t cut out for the kind of strain that came with athletic competition, female athletes soon began to find ways to participate in the Olympics. In 1896, a woman ran in the first-ever Olympic marathon—she just did it without permission. In 1900, women competed in tennis and golf.

But the first major steps toward gender equality in Olympic track and field events weren’t made until the 1920s, thanks to Alice Milliat, who started some of the first women’s sports leagues in France and the first international women’s sporting federation.

When Milliat asked for women’s track and field events to be a part of the Olympics, she was summarily ignored. Not one to give up easily, she founded her own competition, the Women’s Olympic Games, first held in Paris in 1922, with women from five nations participating in 11 track and field events.

Flying in the face of the men who claimed no one wanted to see women athletes compete, 20,000 spectators showed up to watch. But the only response from the International Olympic Committee was to demand that Milliat stop using the name “Olympics" for her unsanctioned event. She changed it to the Women’s World Games but kept holding them and kept pushing for a full slate of women’s events in the Olympic Games.

Finally, in 1928, the head of the men’s international track and field association allowed women’s track and field to undergo a trial of sorts. That year’s Olympic Games included three track events for women—the 100 meter, 4×100 meter relay and 800 meter races—and two field events, the discus throw and high jump.

Afterward, six nations voted against allowing women to continue participating in the Olympics, with the representative for Finland suggesting the “injurious effects of competition" were “unwomanly." Critics cited news reports that stated that the women competing in the 800-meter final all “collapsed," “convulsed" or needed medical attention. This has never been confirmed by historians, photographs or interviews with the competitors; in fact, six of the nine competitors in the race broke the existing world record.

Yet the idea that women can’t handle certain sports, or need to have them adjusted to fit supposedly weaker, frailer bodies, lived on. In the 1932 Games, women’s track included no race longer than 100 meters; the women’s 800-meter race would not return until 1960.

Not until 1984 did World Athletics and the IOC vote to allow women an Olympic marathon. The same year was the first that women were allowed into cycling events, and there was no Olympic soccer for women until 1996, almost a century after the men’s event was introduced.

Events like gymnastics and swimming were considered more suitable for women, but even here the distance and difficulty were deliberately limited. Not until the last Olympics, in 2021, would Katie Ledecky and her female peers have the opportunity to swim in the 1500-meter freestyle. Ledecky said at the time that adding the event was “a long time coming." Indeed, men’s swimmers have been participating in the event since 1904.

While myths about the limits of women’s physical capabilities may sound like a historical problem, many sports in the Olympics still reinforce them by having different requirements for men and women. The men’s gymnastics teams compete in six events, while women compete in only four; women road and track cyclists compete on shorter routes than men.

This will be the first year in Olympic history that men and women will compete in the same number of events in track and field. But the best all-around male athletes in the sport will compete in the decathlon, with 10 events, while women compete in the heptathlon, which has seven.

Becca Peter, a co-founder of the Women’s Decathlon Association, says that not having an Olympic women’s decathlon sends a message to women and girls that “they can’t be the world’s greatest athlete, that they can’t do as many events as men. And that isn’t right."

Gender differences are even starker on the sidelines. In Tokyo in 2021, just 13% of Olympic coaches were women, up from 11% at the 2016 Rio Games. According to the IOC Gender Equality Survey from 2020, around 25% of the women athletes at the games receive less funds from national federations for travel expenses than their male counterparts.

A quarter of the National Olympic Committees give less prize money to women champions than to men. These governing bodies are where the Olympic rules get made and the prize money doled out. As of 2020, just three of 33 international sporting federations were run by women, and just 8% of National Olympic Committee presidents were women.

There are many women athletes who won’t make it to the Olympics this summer, not because of lack of talent but because they’ve been banned or discouraged from doing so. Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government, for instance, has said it won’t recognize the three women competing this summer under the country’s flag. These athletes all live and train outside Afghanistan, because sports are banned there for girls and women.

Next week, many viewers will watch in awe as Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and many other women compete in the Olympic Games. But they’re only there because of the generations of female athletes who trained, competed and demonstrated their talents, even when the whole world told them they couldn’t—and the journey toward true equality is far from over.