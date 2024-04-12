The Masters still sizzles. But is golf scaring off its fans?
Jason Gay , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Apr 2024, 05:18 PM IST
SummaryPlayers worry the prolonged battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is pushing away the audience.
Masters weekend is here—golf’s prestige showcase, high season for green blazers and pimento cheese sandwiches, a fairway feast among the azaleas in fussy, phone-free Augusta.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less