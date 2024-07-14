The NBA player who gave up $100 million

When NBA contract extensions make news these days, it’s usually for their eye-popping sums. Today’s top deals are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, paying the league’s best players upwards of $50 million per season.
But the contract news that shook up the league on Friday was of an altogether different sort. A star player looked at what he could have earned—and took more than $100 million less.
If Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks’ star point guard, had waited until next offseason to sign his next contract with the team, he would have been eligible for a five-year, $269.1 million deal. Instead, Brunson reportedly opted to sign an extension this offseason, worth $156.5 million over four years. ESPN first reported the deal.
At first glance, it’s a curious move for any star player to make. But Brunson has always been an unusual success story. He began his career as a second-round draft pick and worked his way slowly from the bench of the Dallas Mavericks to a starring role in Madison Square Garden, where he has entrenched himself as one of the league’s best scorers and a New York City icon.
And giving up a massive payday comes with a benefit. It means that the Knicks, who fought their way to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, can allocate the savings they’re making on Brunson’s new deal toward bringing the franchise its first championship since 1973.
Brunson “continues to show a willingness to sacrifice for this organization," Knicks president Leon Rose wrote in a statement announcing the extension.
Brunson has always made his feelings toward the city and team plain to see. Knicks fans love an underdog, and Brunson—an undersized guard who is nevertheless unafraid of driving into the lane and crashing to the hardwood—is the city’s basketball ethos brought to life.
After a close win over the Indiana Pacers last February, in which he’d scored 40 points, Brunson got teary-eyed as fans chanted for him. “Gonna keep fighting every single night, that’s what we do," he said. “Especially here, man—this place is unbelievable."
Family ties between Brunson and the Knicks run deep. Brunson’s father, Rick, is a former player and current assistant coach for New York, and one of his agents, Sam Rose, is Leon Rose’s son. But in recent seasons, New York has come to feel even more like home to Brunson.
The Knicks acquired Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, Brunson’s college teammates at Villanova, and the so-called “Nova Knicks" formed the core of a club that last season won 50 games for the first time in more than a decade. Brunson also had his best individual season, averaging more than 28 points per game and making his first All-Star team.
Then, this offseason, the Knicks brought in yet another of Brunson’s college teammates, swinging a trade for ace defender Mikal Bridges. After the trade, Hart shared a viral photo of a video call with all four past-and-present teammates. Brunson was making a face like the “surprised" emoji.
The NBA’s arcane salary rules set limits for the maximum amount each individual player can receive, according to variables like All-NBA berths and the number of years they have spent in the league. Players almost always aim for their “max" contract, as when Jayson Tatum signed a deal worth more than $300 million earlier this summer.
For the Knicks, Brunson’s decision to sacrifice some cash in the name of team spirit couldn’t have come at a better time. Under the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, teams that surpass a “second apron" of spending limits are subject to substantial taxes and significant limits to their player-acquisition options. They face trade restrictions and can sign free agents only to minimum contracts.
This offseason, teams across the NBA have pointed to the second apron as justification for letting valuable players go. Teams constructed like the Knicks, with a roster full of complementary pieces, are often on a ticking clock—becoming more and more financially unsustainable as those players earn new deals.
Unless, that is, the team’s best player takes a pay cut.
Across sports, championship teams have sometimes been helped along by sacrifices. For years, Tom Brady earned less from the New England Patriots than he might have on the open market, and they surrounded him with Super Bowl-caliber talent. When LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat, he gave up potential salary so the math of the team-up could work.
Still, Brunson’s sacrifice—nearly $113 million, all told—is of a different order, and might earn him a different reward. When news of the deal broke, Hart tweeted of his teammate, “Build him a statue."