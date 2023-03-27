The Next Michael Phelps May Be a 20-Year-Old Frenchman
Arizona State’s Léon Marchand might be the most versatile swimmer in the world—and he proved it at the NCAA championships
While much of the sports world was watching the NCAA basketball tournament looking for the next hoops phenoms, the next Michael Phelps may have emerged at the NCAA swimming championships last week. And he’s a 20-year-old Frenchman named Léon Marchand.
Swimming is quick to anoint every multi-talented swimmer as the heir to the retired Phelps, who won 28 Olympic medals, but Marchand may finally be the one who deserves the hype.
At the NCAA swimming championships at the University of Minnesota, Marchand won three individual events in record-setting fashion, raced historically fast on four Arizona State relays that he helped to top three finishes, and led the Sun Devils to a program-best second-place team finish.
It was a strong and versatile performance Marchand’s coach says merits the Phelps comparison. He would know: Arizona State coach Bob Bowman turned Phelps, a 12-year-old butterfly prodigy from Baltimore, into the most decorated Olympian of all time.
“Léon and Michael are both aerobic animals," Bowman said. “There is a motivational factor, because all I have to do to get Léon to do something is say, ‘Well the fastest I ever saw Michael do was this.’ And he’s beaten it a couple times, so that actually does work."
Phelps’s bread-and-butter races were the 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley—his 2008 world record in the latter race still stands—but wasn’t as comparatively dominant in the shorter races. Marchand, a sophomore, is similarly dominant in the individual medleys, but might be even more versatile because he’s strong at butterfly and breaststroke and is just as good at sprinting 50 yards as he is 500.
Last month during a dual meet,Marchand dove in for the first 500-yard freestyle of his career and finished in 4:07.81—then the fifth fastest time in NCAA history.
“Nobody in the world ever swims their first 500 and does the fifth fastest time ever. It just doesn’t happen," Bowman said. “It’s kind of amazing that he can do that."
The other end of Marchand’s range was on display on Wednesday. His 22.27 second split in the 50-yard breaststroke, on the Sun Devils’ 200-yard medley relay, was the fastest collegiate relay split ever—faster even than Minnesota’s Max McHugh, the three-time 100-yard breaststroke champ who is widely considered to be the top sprint breaststroker in college swimming.
There are three steps swimmers usually take to reach peak form. First, they dial back the intensity of their training, called “tapering," to let their body rest. Then, they shave every square inch of skin on their body, save the eyebrows, in an effort to make themselves more hydrodynamic. Lastly, they race in fast suits, high-tech compression suits inspired by shark skin and designed to repel water.
At Arizona State, Bowman has had his swimmers don fast suits, but not shave or taper, for most meets. It’s unusual in college swimming, but commonplace in professional ranks where swimmers compete for prize money at major meets.
Until this week’s NCAA championships, Marchand had never fully tapered. Nor had he shaved.
“You would be surprised. He’s pretty hairy," Bowman said this week. “He actually has hair on his face this year—he must be growing up."
The freshly shaven Marchand dominated in all of his individual races and swam some of the fastest relay splits in history this week. Marchand anchored Arizona State’s 800-yard freestyle relay in 1:28.42. His time would have won the individual 200-yard freestyle by two whole seconds.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Marchand smashed his own NCAA record by more than a second, at 1:36.34. Marchand’s dominance continued on Friday in the 400 IM, which he won in 3:28.82, a personal best by nearly three seconds. He was so far ahead of the field when he finished that the second-place swimmer was just reaching the half-way mark of the pool.
“In freestyle that was so painful at the end," Marchand said. “When I saw my time I was very surprised."
He capped his night with a blazing 49.23 breaststroke leg on Arizona State’s third-place 400-yard medley relay. To put his speed in context, McHugh’s winning time in the 100 breaststroke earlier that night was 50.00.
“He has a tremendous aerobic capacity which allows him to swim a lot of events at a high level, it allows him to swim a 400 and a 100, he can bounce back really quickly after races," Bowman said.
Marchand capped off the meet with a third individual title and NCAA record in the 200-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:46.91. Finally, his Sun Devils team took third in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with the Frenchman contributing the second-fastest split in the field at 40.55 seconds.
“That was maybe the most fun I’ve ever had," Marchand said on Saturday night.
It was a performance that could put Marchand on track for a packed schedule at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will have one advantage Phelps never had: a hometown crowd.