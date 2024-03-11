The NFL Quarterback Who Gamed the System—and Hit the Jackpot
Andrew Beaton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Mar 2024, 11:20 PM IST
SummaryKirk Cousins has spent years betting on himself. Now he’s about to strike it rich in free agency once more, adding another chapter to one of the most lucrative careers the game has ever seen.
The player poised to hit the jackpot when NFL free agency begins this week doesn’t look like the most desirable acquisition. He’s 35 years old, recovering from a devastating injury and has never been considered one of the best players at his position.
