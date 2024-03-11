The NFL Quarterback Who Gamed the System—and Hit the Jackpot

The best quarterbacks in the NFL seldom become unrestricted free agents, where they could realize their true value in a bidding war, because teams lock them down before that could ever happen. The Kansas City Chiefs inked a 10-year deal with Patrick Mahomes when he was 24 years old. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts each briefly became the league’s highest-paid player last year when they inked extensions with their clubs. Tom Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career at the ripe old age of 42.