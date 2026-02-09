The nine days—and 13 seconds—that sent Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics up in snow
Summary
Despite tearing an ACL just nine days before her race, the 41-year-old U.S. ski star attacked Sunday’s downhill course aiming for gold. But after crashing at the fourth gate, she never made it to the bottom.
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO , ITALY : Lindsey Vonn leaned into the gate on Sunday, staring down at a Cortina downhill course that she knew by heart.
