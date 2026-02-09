The nine days—and 13 seconds—that sent Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics up in snow

By Tuesday, the skier who had so recently been airlifted off a mountain, had two reasons to be encouraged. Her knee was neither swollen nor terribly sore. Although scans had confirmed the tear, Vonn knew that plenty of skiers had managed to compete in similar condition. More importantly, she had come too far to quit now. Vonn and her surgically repaired right knee had come out of retirement specifically for one last shot at Olympic glory in Cortina. She wasn’t about to let an injury to the left one slow her down.