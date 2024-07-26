The secret Russians at the Paris Olympics

Until then, Russia had viewed itself as too big to fail at the Olympics. Since the days of the Soviet Union, the country had almost always sent one of the biggest delegations to the Games. At London 2012—the last Olympics that it didn’t host or enter under sanctions—Russia entered 429 athletes, third only to the U.S. and the host country, Great Britain. Even as the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo, where it competed without its flag or its national anthem, Russia’s 330-strong team racked up the third-most medals behind Team USA and China.