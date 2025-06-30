The spectacular ‘new two’ era in tennis has arrived

Earlier this month, the 24-time major champion was in his native Serbia while two men more than a decade his junior were duking it in Paris in one of the greatest Grand Slam finals tennis had ever seen. Djokovic, who had been out to lunch with his family, didn’t feel like watching. “I got enough of tennis," he told them.

His son and wife dragged him to a TV anyway. And for the rest of the afternoon, he found himself glued to a 5.5-hour fight for the ages between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the French Open title. Even Djokovic had to accept that the rivals who had so recently been the sport’s future were now clearly its present.

Three weeks on from that long afternoon, Wimbledon is shaping up much the same way.

As the tournament begins on Monday, Sinner and Alcaraz are heavy favorites to continue a streak of dominance that has now lasted for more than a year. Together, the world’s No. 1 and No. 2-ranked players have swept the past six major titles and generally seemed in a class of their own.

Those types of runs aren’t exactly a rarity, but they do signal the transition between eras. The previous six Grand Slams had been swept by Djokovic and Alcaraz, while six of the seven before those went to Djokovic or Rafa Nadal. This is how the tectonic plates move in modern men’s tennis. They gradually redefine the geography of the game until the landscape looks immovable again.

The real question is how the dynamic evolves between the pair of champions dubbed the New Two. Sinner came out on top in their one and only clash at Wimbledon, back in 2022. Burt Alcaraz currently leads the head-to-head against Sinner by eight victories to four and has won their past five meetings, including this year’s French Open final.

“For me, the final in Roland Garros was an amazing achievement," said Sinner, who had led by two sets in that match before losing in five. “That’s it. Look, in this sport things can happen."

Perhaps the most surprising part about the pair’s status as heavy favorites heading to London is that neither one grew up on grass at all. Sinner, the 23-year-old Italian, feels most at home on hardcourts, the surface on which he has won all three of his Grand Slam titles. (His best result at Wimbledon remains a semifinal in 2023.)

And Alcaraz, still only 22, was raised on clay in Spain, yet somehow developed an affinity for grass as a teenager. His first taste of it came when he played the junior tournament at Roehampton in England in 2019. What he found was a surface that meshed perfectly with his game, full of deft slices and drop shots. Moving around the slippery grass couldn’t be more different from the sliding he knew on clay or the pounding physicality of hard courts, but Alcaraz took to it quickly.

There was no better proof than winning Wimbledon twice in his first four trips to the All England Club. Alcaraz is now bidding to join Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker as the only men to win the title there three times before the age of 23.

“I think the most beautiful tennis that we can watch is on grass," he said. “The style that the people bring to the court when they play on grass, I think is so beautiful. The sound of the ball. The movement is really tough, but when you get it, it’s kind of like you’re flying."

That’s what Djokovic is up against. Though he hasn’t won a major since the 2023 U.S. Open, marking his longest dry spell in seven years, he still believes that Wimbledon represents his best shot at elusive title No. 25.

Novak Djokovic, during a practice session at Wimbledon, where he has played in each of the past six finals.

Even past his prime, the 38-year-old Djokovic has played in each of the past six finals at the Championships, winning four in a row before losing the past two to Alcaraz. And while his form is clearly one notch below the New Two this season, he has managed to keep himself close enough to the peak at major tournaments that things could conceivably break his way.

In both Melbourne and Paris this season, Djokovic reached the semifinals. In London, where he is the sixth seed, his road to the final would potentially include world No. 4 Jack Draper, of Britain, in the quarters and Sinner in the following round.

“Even though my level of tennis has been going quite up and down and fluctuating much more than for most of my career…Grand Slams stay quite consistent," he said. “These tournaments give me the biggest drive still."

Write to Joshua Robinson at Joshua.Robinson@wsj.com