The spectacular ‘new two’ era in tennis has arrived

And Alcaraz, still only 22, was raised on clay in Spain, yet somehow developed an affinity for grass as a teenager. His first taste of it came when he played the junior tournament at Roehampton in England in 2019. What he found was a surface that meshed perfectly with his game, full of deft slices and drop shots. Moving around the slippery grass couldn’t be more different from the sliding he knew on clay or the pounding physicality of hard courts, but Alcaraz took to it quickly.