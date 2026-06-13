The spurned American leading Canada into the World Cup

Andrew Beaton, The Wall Street Journal
1 min read13 Jun 2026, 03:37 PM IST
logo
Jesse Marsch led Canada to the semifinals of the 2024 Copa America. Francois Nel/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary
Jesse Marsch was a rare manager from the states who succeeded in Europe. But when he was passed over for the U.S. national gig, he found an even better fit for his talents due north.

Ever since Jesse Marsch traded in his cleats for a clipboard, he seemed destined to coach the U.S. men’s national soccer team.

The Wisconsin native’s first job after a long playing career in MLS was as an assistant for the U.S. Then after coaching domestically, Marsch went on to blaze trails in Europe, where they tend to view American coaches the same way they view American cars—loud, unsophisticated and bad for the planet.

It was all building up to him someday returning as the coach who could lift American men’s soccer out of mediocrity.

At one point, in 2023, Marsch even believed he had the job—until, he later explained, the federation reversed course. Marsch was furious. But then he found a gig with a country that he realized better fit his style and personality.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.