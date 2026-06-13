Ever since Jesse Marsch traded in his cleats for a clipboard, he seemed destined to coach the U.S. men’s national soccer team.
The spurned American leading Canada into the World Cup
SummaryJesse Marsch was a rare manager from the states who succeeded in Europe. But when he was passed over for the U.S. national gig, he found an even better fit for his talents due north.
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