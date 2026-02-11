The state that churns out beer, cheese—and the fastest speedskater alive
Summary
Jordan Stolz is gunning for four gold medals in Milan. And he wouldn’t be in Italy if he hadn’t grown up in Wisconsin.
Milan: Jordan Stolz was always destined to be the next great American speedskater. He’s got tree-trunk thighs, impeccable balance and a stunningly high tolerance for the horrific pain required to chase four gold medals in Milan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story