The swimming race that the whole world will be watching

NANTERRE, France—Katie Ledecky has been so dominant in the pool that even the best swimmers on Earth are happy simply to be in sight of her feet when she finishes a race.
NANTERRE, France—Katie Ledecky has been so dominant in the pool that even the best swimmers on Earth are happy simply to be in sight of her feet when she finishes a race.
But as she prepares for her first event of the Paris Olympics, Saturday’s 400-meter freestyle, Ledecky finds herself in the unfamiliar position of underdog. And here’s the weirdest part: Of all the factors that have led to her newfound status, the biggest might be Ledecky herself.
But as she prepares for her first event of the Paris Olympics, Saturday’s 400-meter freestyle, Ledecky finds herself in the unfamiliar position of underdog. And here’s the weirdest part: Of all the factors that have led to her newfound status, the biggest might be Ledecky herself.
Because she was so good for so long, Ledecky, 27, left the rest of the world with two choices: get faster—or get used to trailing in her wake.
“She’s pushed the sport to different limits that people probably never thought could happen," said U.S. national team director Lindsay Mintenko. “She’s raised the bar for everybody, plain and simple."
For the first time since she emerged as a once-in-a-generation phenomenon a decade ago, Ledecky has company at the top of her sport. To win her eighth Olympic gold medal Saturday, she must beat her Australian nemesis, Ariarne Titmus, and Summer McIntosh, a Canadian teenager who is now the brightest young star in the sport.
When the trio squared off last summer’s world championships, the Aussies dubbed it the “Race of the Century." Titmus touched the wall nearly three seconds ahead of Ledecky. For the rematch in Paris, it will be something bigger, showcasing what looks like the past, present and future of women’s swimming.
Ledecky’s unprecedented success in distance races comes from her ability to treat them like sprints. Most swimmers need to hold back in the early laps to stave off unbearable pain at the end. Not Ledecky. She gets better the longer the race gets. Her aggressive race tactics became her superpower, and she used it to set a catalog of world records.
She also created a blueprint for the next generation to follow, to the point that others have started to figure out her magic trick.
Call it the “Ledecky Effect." The elementary school-aged girls who watched Ledecky win her first Olympic gold in 2012 are now Olympians themselves. No event illustrates this better than the 400 free, where two of those starry-eyed kids will be swimming alongside her.
In one lane will be the 23-year-old Titmus, one of the few women to ever beat Ledecky. Across the pool will be McIntosh, the 17-year-old prodigy who held the world record in the event until Titmus lowered it last July with a time of 3:55.38.
It might take another world record to win gold Saturday, an unfathomable development given that breaking four minutes in the 400 free was until recently thought to be an impossible feat for women. Finishing at 3:59 in Paris might not be enough to reach the podium.
“Go through sports and there are examples time and time again of these almost mythical barriers that we artificially set," said Brent Arckey, McIntosh’s coach. “Eventually somebody breaks those barriers—and you’re just going to have the floodgates open."
The story of the women’s 400 isn’t unlike Roger Bannister’s pursuit of the four-minute mile. Italian star Federica Pellegrini became the first to finish the 400 free in 3:59 in 2009, but did so during the era of speed-enhancing swimsuits that have since been banned. Unlike Bannister’s 1954 record, which lasted all of 46 days, no one matched Pellegrini’s time for years.
Then came Ledecky. She first dipped under 4:00 at the 2013 World Championships. In the 11 years since, she has gone under that mark 29 times and set three new world records. The 3:56.46 she posted at the 2016 Rio Games stood for nearly six years.
“The pace is much more aggressive than it’s ever been," said Arckey, adding that Ledecky “opened it for everyone else to start playing with, ‘How fast can you go out and maintain’?"
It took years for Ledecky’s competitors to emulate that strategy, and Titmus was the first to master it. She broke the 4:00 barrier in 2018 and only got faster. At the Australian Championship in May 2022, Titmus broke Ledecky’s record by six hundredths of a second.
At age 15, McIntosh became the fourth woman to go under four minutes, in a race in which Ledecky was one lane over. Within the year, McIntosh would cut three more seconds from her time and break the world record.
For the better part of the last 12 years, Ledecky has been the gold standard. On Saturday night, she will either cling to her perch for yet another Olympics—or finally pass the torch to a predecessor she helped create.