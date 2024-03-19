The Team You Should Pick to Win Your NCAA Tournament Bracket Pool

There are many ways to lose money when you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket this week, but there’s only one reliable method of beating the market and winning your pool.

Don’t pick the national champion that everyone else is picking.

Most bracket competitions offer the biggest rewards for selecting the right national champion, which is basically the only way that you can outperform the other people in your office. But if you pick the same team as all your colleagues, your other picks have to be more accurate than theirs. Good luck with that.

Instead, you should follow the wisdom of the crowd—and then ignore it. You want to act like a value investor, channel your inner contrarian and pick the most likely, least popular national champion. That’s what gives you the best chance to profit.

This year, that means betting against last year’s national champion. After winning the title, Connecticut is once again the best team in the country, the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and, most important, the overwhelming favorite in the world’s largest bracket contests.

Which is exactly why you shouldn’t pick Connecticut.

College basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy’s model puts UConn’s chances of winning it all at 16.3%, but a whopping 32% of amateur bracketologists in Yahoo’s competition are picking UConn to repeat. That doesn’t just make Connecticut the most popular pick to win the national championship. That makes Connecticut nearly three times more popular than the No. 2 team.

The public’s overwhelming confidence in the Huskies and the gap between the school’s probability and popularity make this team vastly overvalued—and that means several other teams are being undervalued. Those are the ones worth betting on.

This strategy doesn’t require knowing a single player in college basketball, which is useful, because the chances are you haven’t heard the name of anyone in college basketball this season besides Caitlin Clark. You don’t have to follow basketball as long as you’re following the data. That’s because winning your pool is more about game theory than the games themselves.

The obvious pick this year is not to pick UConn. So who should you pick? Embrace the madness and try one of these schools.

The safest pick—and it’s not UConn

We told you to pick Houston three years ago, when the Cougars reached the Final Four, and they’re a savvy choice once again this year.

In fact, No. 1 seed Houston is the only team that’s a safer bet than UConn. Pomeroy’s model gives Houston a nearly identical but slightly higher chance of 16.4%, but only 12% of Yahoo users are picking the Cougars. While the public gravitates toward UConn, few people are paying attention to Houston, which spent most of the season as the No. 1 team in Pomeroy’s predictive rankings.

It doesn’t matter if you’re just now learning that the Cougars are part of the Big 12 Conference. There is only one thing you need to know to pick them: Their probability outpaces their popularity.

The pick that may make you boiling mad

Last year, No. 1 seed Purdue lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in what might have been the biggest upset in the history of the men’s NCAA tournament.

That means there is value in picking No. 1 seed Purdue this year.

It makes sense that people are biased against the Boilermakers after getting burned by them. But before you pick against Purdue because of recent history, remember that your competition will have the same idea, and winning your pool is as much about predicting the behavior of the people you know than predicting anything that happens on the basketball court.

Purdue is the fourth-most popular national champion, but the computer models say the Boilermakers have a better chance of winning (12%) than anyone with a memory would expect. This is the rare arbitrage opportunity that lets you root for the sport’s best player, Zach Edey, who is also the sport’s biggest player at 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds.

This kind of counterintuitive pick also has a history of paying off. The year after Virginia became the first men’s No. 1 seed to lose in the first round, we told you to buck conventional wisdom and pick Virginia to win the national championship. They did.

The picks that are worth the risk

Auburn is the No. 4 seed in UConn’s region, and picking them might seem like the fastest way to incinerate your bracket. But Auburn isn’t your typical No. 4 seed. In fact, Pomeroy’s ratings have Auburn as the No. 4 team in the entire country.

His simulation gives Auburn a 7.4% chance of winning it all. But because of the number the NCAA tournament committee put next to their name, only 1.6% of brackets in Yahoo’s contest have Auburn going all the way. That gap between what the numbers suggest and what the public believes is the largest of any team. They are Tigers disguised as kittens.

If the Tigers are too frisky for your risk appetite, you might want to try the Wildcats instead. Arizona’s statistical chances of cutting down the nets are 6.8%, higher than the 4.6% of bracketologists picking Arizona to win the national title. It helps that the Wildcats are a No. 2 seed playing in the same region as the weakest No. 1 seed (North Carolina) and the second-weakest No. 3 seed (Baylor). It also helps that they begin the tournament against a team that has already fired its coach.

But what really helps is that Arizona would have home-court advantage over any other team playing for the national title: This year’s Final Four is in Arizona.

Write to Andrew Beaton at andrew.beaton@wsj.com and Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@wsj.com